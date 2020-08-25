65-yr-old held for illegal land grab

New Delhi: A 65-year-old man was arrested on charges of illegal land-grabbing by forging documents here in Dwarka, Delhi Police said on Monday.



The accused, one Abhay Veer Batra, used to claim ownership of plots whose owners were based outside the city by using fake documents and later resorted to extorting money, they added.

The incident occurred last year on September 5, when the complainant, one Kishore Chand Agarwal, claimed that after he went to his plot in Sector 13 in Dwarka, he saw some bricks and sand at its periphery, following which he approached the police where he came to know that one Abhay Veer Batra claimed ownership of his plot, police said.

Once a case was filed, police began investigating the chain of events where they found that Agarwal purchased the plot from one Shankar Lal Gupta while the accused claimed that he bought it from one Gita Sharma, who, in turn, it was found, bought it from Gupta.

After Gupta was interrogated, he disclosed that he sold the plot to Agarwal and declined having knowledge about Sharma, whose whereabouts mentioned in the documents were untraceable.

On this, police concluded that the document had been forged by Batra, who on interrogation, claimed that he used to take illegal possession of land of people living outside Delhi using forged documents and later on demanded ransom or sold the plot to others buyers.