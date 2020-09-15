65% of all COVID ICU beds in Ggm occupied as critical cases rise

Gurugram: As the Delhi government ordered private hospitals in the city to reserve ICU beds for COVID-19 patients once again amid a surge in cases, satellite city Gurugram is now having to consider similar intervention strategies with 65 per cent of all ICU beds in the district already occupied and beds with ventilator support also filling up fast.



According to official data, of the total 200 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in the district (both with ventilator and without ventilator), 130 are currently occupied. Moreover, data showed that of the 94 ICU beds with ventilator support, over 56.3 per cent are currently occupied, leaving 41 ventilator beds vacant.

The increase in the number of critical patients also comes at a time fatalities in Gurugram have also begun to show an upward trend. Last week, there were eight COVID-19 deaths reported here. The total number of fatalities in Gurugram is inching closer towards the 150 mark.

Taking cognizance of the increase in the number of critical patients, officials of the district health department are now considering increasing the number of ICU beds. Top officials of the Gurugram District Administration are also deliberating with the management of private hospitals to possibly again reserve beds for critical

patients.

"In the last week of August, there has been a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. While a large number of those may be asymptomatic there has been an increase of the critical patients. Gurugram has adequate medical facilities to treat with critical patients and there is no reason to press the panic button as yet. Every critical patient will be able to get a bed in Gurugram hospital," said a senior official from the Gurugram Health Department.

It is important to note here that inadequate healthcare facilities in Gurugram have resulted in most critical patients being treated at private hospitals. Despite strict regulations, private healthcare has been facing criticism for opacity in their processes.

However, officials said that a large number of hospitalised patients in the district are from outside such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Official estimates point to 486 patients who are admitted to the Gurugram Hospital, of which 310 are residents from Gurugram while the rest are from other states.