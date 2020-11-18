6,396 fresh cases in city as 99 deaths take toll to 7,812

New Delhi: Delhi went back to its average daily tests of around 50,000 as the city on Tuesday reported 6,396 new COVID-19 cases emerging out of the 49,031 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As the Centre announced a slew of measures to strengthen the pandemic response here, Delhi reported 99 more fatalities from the virus, taking the toll to 7,812.

The third wave of the pandemic currently prevailing in Delhi has led to an unprecedented rise in cases with the city recording a total of over 1 lakh cases from November 1 onwards. In the same time period, over 1,300 people have lost their lives to the contagious disease and nearly 1 lakh patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, keeping in sight the rising cases in the Capital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has now ordered for random rapid antigen testing of residents coming to Noida from Delhi from today (Wednesday).

As per the guidelines, the random spot checks will not interfere with the free movement of residents between the two cities. If detected positive, a patient will be sent for treatment as per protocol.

The testing points will be set up at the Delhi-Noida borders on the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway (DND) and the Chilla border.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government reported that 4,421 people had recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries here to above 4.45 lakh. Total cases in Delhi are now fast inching towards the 5 lakh-mark.

Significantly, the daily positivity rate remained high at 13.04 per cent on Tuesday with the 10-day death rate settled at 1.39 per cent.