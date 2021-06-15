62-year-old woman raped, her throat slit & stabbed multiple times, neighbour held

new delhi: In a case of a brutal murder and sexual assault in the Capital, a 62-year-old woman, who worked as a vegetable vendor, was killed and sexually abused by her 30-year-old neighbour who slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times in the stomach, inside her house here in East Delhi's Dallupura village in New Ashok Nagar, the Delhi Police has said.

The 30-year-old accused, identified as one Vipin Dedha, and the senior citizen victim were residents of village Dallupura, police said. The victim originally hails from Begusarai in Bihar and lived with her son and grandson, they added.

According to police, they received information on Sunday at New Ashok Nagar Police Station at around 3 am, that a 62-year-old lady had been admitted with serious injuries to Dharamshila Hospital.

Following this, when the local police team reached the hospital, they found that the woman was declared brought dead by doctors. "The throat of the deceased was found slit with a sharp-edged weapon and multiple sharp injuries were found on her stomach," DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

After a case under IPC sections of murder was lodged on the complaint of his 33-year-old son Chandan, police began investigation into the same and a team collected and analysed CCTV footage of the area as well as gathered intelligence by placing informers across the spot.

Thereafter, the police managed to apprehend the accused person who was her neighbour and after being interrogated at length, he allegedly confessed to his crime. The weapon of offence, i.e., the knife used in the commission of crime has been recovered, the DCP further added.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of sexual assault, post-mortem is being conducted".

Police said that the son, who worked as a security guard in Noida, came back to his house, where he lived with his son and mother, and found the latter in a pool of blood. On the day of the incident, the woman had taken her vegetable cart out with her grandson, following which she returned home and the incident happened, police said.

While the motive of the crime wasn't clear as of yet, the DCP said that further investigation was in progress as a one-day police custody remand has been granted.

"The accused seems mentally unstable and is also inebriated...he will have to be interrogated further to find out the motive," a senior police officer said.