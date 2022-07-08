62-year-old priest beaten to death

New Delhi: A 62-year-old priest was allegedly beaten to death by a 22-year-old man over a monetary issue in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, police said on Thursday. Following the incident, the accused was assaulted by some locals and is currently in a hospital, they said.

When a police team reached the spot, they found that Ram, a resident of Sonia Vihar, had been shifted to JPC hospital while the accused -- Sonu Bhatt -- was assaulted by the public, the officer said.

Ram was later shifted to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to injuries in the evening, police said.

The accused sometimes used to clean the temple area for money, police said, adding he had a quarrel with the priest over money on Wednesday morning. Later, Bhatt was arrested, they said.