615 fresh cases, three fatalities

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 615 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday, according to the city health department.



With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 19,38,048 and the death toll has shot up to 26,275, the department said in a bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 15,829 tests conducted to detect the infection on Monday, it said.

Delhi had recorded 420 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent on Monday, while one person had succumbed to the

disease.

The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,507, down from 2,938 a day ago.

As many as 1,732 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

There are 357 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 364 on Monday, it

added.