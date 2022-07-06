615 fresh cases, three fatalities
New Delhi: Delhi recorded 615 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday, according to the city health department.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 19,38,048 and the death toll has shot up to 26,275, the department said in a bulletin.
The fresh cases came out of 15,829 tests conducted to detect the infection on Monday, it said.
Delhi had recorded 420 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.25 per cent on Monday, while one person had succumbed to the
disease.
The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,507, down from 2,938 a day ago.
As many as 1,732 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.
There are 357 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 364 on Monday, it
added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT