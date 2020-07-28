613 fresh cases; recovery rate at 88%

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 613 new COVID-19 cases, consistent with the low daily case count that has been appearing for the last few weeks now, indicating that the Capital might be on its way down the Coronavirus curve. The total tally here went up to 1,31,219; whereas with 26 deaths added to the toll, COVID-19 fatalities here climbed to 3,853.



The Delhi government said that the city currently has 10,994 active cases, of which 6,638 are under home isolation.

Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 1,16,372 with 1,866 fresh recoveries reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city has reached 9,58,283 with 11,512 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 3,821 were RT-PCR tests and 7,685 were rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the city stood at 716 as of Monday's official health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the CM spoke about the recovery rate in the capital. He said, "Our recovery rate is 88% and the rate of active cases in Delhi is only 9%, which means that out of 100 Corona infected people in Delhi, only 9 people are currently infected and 88 people have recovered, and around 2-3% people have lost their lives.

The most important thing is that the number of people who lost their lives has seen a drastic decline in the last few days. Yesterday, there were just 21 deaths, and this figure used to be more than 100 in June.