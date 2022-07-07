600 new cases, positivity rate at 3.27%

New Delhi: Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.



With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said.

Delhi recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.

The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,590, up from 2,507 a day ago.

As many as 1,856 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,732 a day ago, the bulletin said. There are 349 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 357 on Tuesday, the bulletin added.