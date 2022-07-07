600 new cases, positivity rate at 3.27%
New Delhi: Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.
The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said.
Delhi recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.
The number of active cases of the infection in Delhi stands at 2,590, up from 2,507 a day ago.
As many as 1,856 patients are under home isolation, up from 1,732 a day ago, the bulletin said. There are 349 Covid containment zones in Delhi, down from 357 on Tuesday, the bulletin added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biggest proof of honesty, says CM6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26 next ...6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
46 govt schools will have 'hobby hubs' to train students in music6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Delhi govt launches training programme for construction workers6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling...6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT