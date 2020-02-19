60-yr-old, niece die after coming in contact with live wire
Ghaziabad: A 60-year-old woman and her niece died of electrocution after they came in contact with a high-tension live wire at the
roof of their house in Ghaziabad's
Muradnagar area on Monday evening. Cops said the
wire was dangling over
the roof and was touching an iron pipe of the water tank placed there.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Shakina and her niece Chandini (20), both residents of Muradnagar's Hakimpur Colony.
Police maintained that at around 4 pm, Chandini had gone to the roof to hang clothes when she accidentally
came in contact with the iron pipe which was carrying current.
Hearing her cries, Sakina, her aunt, who had come to see Chandini's ailing mother, rushed to save her but she also got electrocuted.
"Both the victims were rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," said O P Singh, Station House Officer, Muradnagar police station.
The officer further stated that they have not received any complaint into the matter and the family of the deceased have also denied post-mortem.
Following the incident, family members along with locals gathered at the spot and staged a protest against the electricity department.
They alleged that even after several complaints to shift high-tension lines from residential areas which pose a grave threat to the
lives of thousands living there, their demands have gone unheard.
Expressing their anger, the locals also damaged the electricity poles installed in the area which disputed power supply for more than 30 hours.
However, four teams were deployed by the electricity department to fix the damaged lines and power supply was later resumed.
