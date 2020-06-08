60-year-old X-ray technician dies of Covid-19

New Delhi: In another death of a healthcare worker, 60-year-old X-ray technician who was working at Jai Maa Tara Clinic died of Covid-19 on Saturday night.



According to officials, he was staying with his family and had been working in the field of paramedical for about 30 years.

An increasing number of health workers have been testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi. At Lok Nayak Hospital — a dedicated government-run facility for Coronavirus in Delhi — more than 80 medical staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, at Central-government-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 81 medical staff has tested positive. This is the second hospital where here is an increase in the positive casesamong medical workers. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, also under the Central government, has had 480 COVID-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, a pharmacist at Jawaharlal Nehru University's health centre has tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. The administration said they have informed the District Surveillance Officer regarding the same.

"Therefore, all students and staff members/ their wards who happened to visit Health Center or in touch with any staff of JNU Health Centre, may note that if any symptom of Covid-19 is developed, the concerned person may visit Health Centre or any government hospital when Health Centre is closed," said a statement by the university.