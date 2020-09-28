6-year-old girl raped by father, accused still absconding, says family lawyer

New Delhi : In South East Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted several times by her own father in January this year. Eight months later the accused has still not been arrested and is said to be hiding in Kerala.

Advocate Ann Mary who is representing the victim in the Delhi High Court in a press release said that the current and probable hideout of the husband is DSB Home Stay, in Wayanad district of Kerala as claimed by the wife and as corroborated in the FIR.



The victim's mother had lodged an FIR on March 6 at the Sarita Vihar Police Station against her husband for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter which was clinically confirmed at AIIMS. The first FIR was lodged on January 6 but the complaint had to be withdrawn due to the pressure from the police and the repeated instances of domestic violence from the husband.



"According to the FIR, the elder daughter had informed the mother that, when the latter was asleep, the father would touch her inappropriately and run his fingers in her private parts," the statement from the Advocate said. When the mother questioned him he beat her up, it added.



The elder daughter again complained on January 22 that the father had brandished his private parts in front of her, touched and inserted his finger in her private parts, and kissed her body. Thereafter, the victim's mother approached the DCW cell to lodge a complaint on the following day. The mother managed to lodge a second FIR at the Sarita Vihar Police station on March 6. The accused has been absconding since then.

