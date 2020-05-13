6 test +ve in Noida, tally at 236

Noida/Ghaziabad: Six positive Covid-19 cases have been reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday taking the total number to 236. The new cases include another patient from Kailash hospital in Noida.



As per district administration officials, one case each has been reported from sector 66, sector 76, sector 5, sector 8, sector 12 and Jewar area. "Out of the total 167 reports received on Wednesday, 6 people tested positive for Covid-19 while 161 persons were negative. Two patients, a 25-year-old male and a 42-year-old male have been discharged after successful treatment from Sharda hospital," said Dr. Sunil Dohare, district surveillance officer.

The recovery rate of Gautam Buddh Nagar district still continues to remain above sixty per cent with 143 patients have recovered out of the total 236 positive cases. With three death due to Covid-19 reported from the district, 90 patients are getting treated at hospitals.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance their medical facilities, the SSPHPGTI (child PGI) hospital at sector 30 in Noida is all set to begin with sample testing. With a new machine being inaugurated on Wednesday, the laboratory will is expected to deal with over 400 samples daily along while working together with GIMS.

The administration has also tied up with National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in sector 39 where the laboratory will be used for sample testing of Covid-19 cases. Officials said that NICPR will have

a testing capacity of nearly 5000 samples along with

National Institution of Biologicals (NIB). The administration is focused on conducting more number of tests within the district only.

In Ghaziabad, two positive Covid-19 cases have come up on Wednesday. Officials said that one case each has been reported from Loni and Shalimar garden area. The total number of positive cases in the district have rose to 145 out of which 83 persons have been cured and discharged from hospital while 60 patients are still getting treatment. However, a 50-year-old man from Ghaziabad who was tested positive Covid-19 earlier succumbed to death on Tuesday night at Meerut medical college where he was getting treated for lung infection. He was a resident of Vijay Nagar area and the body was cremated early on Wednesday in Pratap Vihar area of Ghaziabad