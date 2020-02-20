6-storey building tilts in South Delhi, residents evacuated
New Delhi: A six-storey building in South Delhi's Munirka area tilted on Thursday creating panic among the residents, officials said.
A total of 45 tenants in the building and around 100 people living nearby were evacuated after the police were informed about the incident at 5.30 am, they said.
Teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Sub Divisional Magistrate are at the spot, police said.
The building is situated
in front of Jawaharlal Nehru University's north gate,
they said.
Meanwhile, JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) have said they will welcome anyone person who wants to reside in the Union's office, which is inside the campus. "We also welcome residents who have been stranded because of the evacuation to stay in the JNUSU office until alternative accommodation is not provided to the residents," said JNUSU. JNUSU has demanded Delhi Government to provide temporary shelter to the residents who should be compensated accordingly.
