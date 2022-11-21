6 minors and women were reunited with their families by Crime Branch under 'Operation Milap', says Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to reunite six minors and women under 'Operation Milap'.



"Several children who had been separated from their families for one reason or the other are being tracked by Crime Branch, Delhi Police. A special drive has been carried out by Crime Branch for tracing missing children. For this purpose, a team comprising the overall supervision of ACP Vivek Tyagi was constituted by DCP Crime Vichtra Veer. The team collates data on untraced missing children from all the police stations in Delhi. The spots are being visited by the team", Special Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During the investigation, the missing of a 30-year-old lady along with her three minor children, aged 3, 6 and 8 years old was reported in Khyala police station, Delhi. However, the case was being investigated by local police.

Meanwhile, the team Crime Branch gathered information and searched the nearby areas. Based on technical surveillance, they zeroed down on a particular area and conducted door-to-door survey that resulted in the tracing of all four missing children/persons and later all were handed over to Police Station Khyala, Delhi, Yadav mentioned.

Apart from this, two girls of 16 years and one of 17 were missing from the Patel Nagar, Ranhola and Subhash Place areas of the city. During the investigation by the local team, efforts were made to trace the victim but no clues were found.

Later, a Reward of Rs 20,000 was also declared by the Delhi police to trace one of the missing girls who was missing since April 22 from the Patel Nagar area, Yadav said.

During the investigation, it had been learnt that the missing girl had some altercation with her mother and went to some unknown place. After a long and tidy search, the girl was traced by the team of Crime Branch from the area of Bawana, Delhi.

However, the other two girls were got missing since the first week of November. Both the girls were traced by the Crime Branch with the help of technical surveillance and analysing CCTV footage, Yadav added.