6 injured as transformer blasts outside Barclays building in Noida Sector 62

Noida: Six employees, working in a building of Barclays in Noida Sector 62, sustained burn injuries in a fire caused by a transformer blast on Friday. No casualty was reported in the incident, however, the victims were rushed to Fortis hospital for treatment.



As per police, the explosion occurred at around 12 pm at a transformer installed outside Barclays building.

Cops said that Pranav Kumar (28), who works with Pine Labs, located in a building of Barclays, bore the severe burn injuries on his face and body. He was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital with 60 per cent burns. He is a resident of Supertech Capetown.

The others were identified as Avinash Kumar, resident of Gaur City II and a colleague to Pranav in Pine Labs, Sumit, resident of Taimur Nagar in Delhi, Vishal, resident of Ghaziabad, Kapil Kumar from Noida and one other, all are the employees of Barclays.

An eyewitness said that the hot liquid stored inside the transformer splashed around after an explosion which injured those standing nearby.

"All of a sudden an electric transformer exploded and sparks started flying out of it. The oil (hot liquid) spelled out of it and those standing nearby sustained burn injuries. A private ambulance rushed to their rescue and they were taken to a nearby hospital. It appeared that two men were severely burnt," said an eyewitness.

Meanwhile doctors from Fortis hospital said that two patients have received minor injuries and were discharged later.

"A total of five persons were rushed into the emergency wing of the hospital at around 12:30 pm on Friday. They sustained burn injuries following an electrical transformer blast in Sector 62, Noida. One patient with 55% burns was first stabilised at the hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in an ACLS ambulance with a doctor. Two other patients who suffered less than 30% and 20% burns respectively were admitted for further treatment at Fortis, Noida. The remaining two patients – who suffered minor injuries – were administered first aid and discharged after thorough clinical evaluation," said a spokesperson of Fortis hospital in

Noida.

Cops added that no complaint has been received in the incident so far.