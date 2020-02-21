6 including parents arrested for killing daughter in E Delhi

New Delhi: A woman was strangled to death by her parents and family members in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area. Police said that the family was unhappy with the marriage of their daughter with the neighbour. Delhi Police have arrested six people including parents in the case.



According to investigators, after the murder, deceased's parents travelled with their daughter's body for 80 kms and dumped it in a canal in Aligarh.

According to police, the girl was in a relationship with a man, who lives in her neighbourhood, for the past three years. They got married at a temple in October 2019.

Police said that after the marriage, the girl was living with her family.

When the family got to know about it, they tried to convince the girl to break the marriage but she refused, police said.

Later with the help of other family members, the parents strangled their daughter.

"The family members kept the body inside the car and travelled for 80 km with the body. They, then, dumped her body in a canal in Aligarh district," an investigator added.

The boy, who had married the deceased, had no clue about the girl so he reached the police station and on the basis of his statement, a case of kidnapping was registered.

When the family members were asked about the deceased, they told police that she has gone to her uncle's house. Police went there but could not find her, the officer said.

Police analysed the call details of the family members and the deceased's relatives and got some clues. The family members were interrogated and finally they accepted their crime, he said.

When police went to Aligarh to look for the body, they got to know that their counterparts have recovered it from the canal on January 30 and performed last rites on February 2, the officer

said. They took the possession of the clothes and other belongings of the deceased and it was found that they belonged to the deceased, police said.