6 held for running sex racket in Mathura

new delhi: IThe police have arrested six people, including two women, for allegedly running a sex racket in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Monday.



A minor girl who was lured by them has also been rescued, they said.

The matter came to light on April 24 when the police were informed about the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at the IP Estate police station here, officials said.

The police said the accused have been identified as Jubid (34), Ravi (27), Ram Kilawan Gupta (29), Sunny (33), Pooja (27) and Bimlesh (30).

The victim has called her brother from an unknown mobile number urging him to save her, they said.

Based on technical inputs, a raid was conducted at a hotel situated at Kosi Kalan, in Mathura and the victim was found. She was rescued and Jubid as well as Ravi, who were operating the hotel on lease, were apprehended, a senior police officer said.

Jubid is a resident of Mathura and Ravi is a native of Palwal in Haryana, police said.