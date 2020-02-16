6 held for robbery after posing as executives of gas distribution agency

New Delhi: Six people were arrested for allegedly committing robbery at a senior citizen's house in Paschim Vihar (West) after gaining entry by posing as executives of a gas distribution agency and injecting her and the domestic help with sedatives, police said on Sunday.



The accused -- Arif (30), Moolchand (22), Javed (46), Mohd. Akhtar (28), Ghanshyam Tiwari (36) and Rajesh (30) -- were arrested while a co-accused, Vineet, is still at large, they said.

A 65-year-old woman had reported to police on January 29 about three unknown men who made a friendly entry into her house by impersonating executives of a gas distribution agency for obtaining metre readings, police said. Later, the accused made the woman and her domestic help unconscious by injecting a sedative.