6 govt shools win 'Excellence in Education' award for innovation in field of education

New Delhi:The Delhi government awarded six schools with 'Excellence in Education' award to recognise the contribution of schools in its education revolution. The six government schools received the award for their innovations in the field of education. The government had selected 48 schools under various categories of awards for the year 2020 and 45 schools for the year 2021. Along with this, 276 toppers of Class 10 and 12 were also awarded.

At the event, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that even in the difficult times of COVID, the responsibility with which the teachers gave the message of 'Learning Never Stops', is commendable.

The Minister said that schools get success when they perform well, but to become excellent, out-of-the-box thinking is required and it is because of their uniqueness and new innovation that schools have received the award. The Baba Nanhe Nath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalya Khera Kalan was awarded as one of the best government schools for its innovative idea of "Garden of Five Senses". The concept of this idea is to create an activity garden where children can learn subjects like space, nature, science and mathematics through play. The Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Roop Nagar was awarded for introducing innovative mathematics teaching methods. The school has been teaching mathematics to its students through fashion shows, dance, food preparation and rangoli.