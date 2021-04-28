6 arrested in 2 separate incidents for hoarding of oxygen cylinders

New delhi/GHAZIABAD: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three people from South Delhi for hoarding oxygen, nitrogen cylinders and flow meters and selling them at inflated prices. Police identified the accused as Mohit (23) is a resident of Jharoda Kalan, Sumit Saini (33) lives in Gurgaon, and Ansar Ahmed (41) is from Shaheen Bagh, Okhla.



As per the official, on Monday, based on a tip-off, a trap was laid and a car driven by Mohit was checked. Two oxygen cylinders were found inside the vehicle, police said. The accused revealed that he was selling big oxygen cylinders for Rs 50,000 each and the smaller ones for Rs 30,000 each. Mohit disclosed that Sumit and Ansar Ahmed used to supply him the oxygen cylinders, nitrogen cylinders and flow meters to sell them at higher rates in the black market as per demand.

Similarly, the Ghaziabad police has arrested three persons for allegedly hijacking a truck carrying oxygen cylinders along with the driver and trying to extort money from the owner to release the truck. The truck was carrying around 50 oxygen cylinders which were supposed to be delivered to a hospital in Amroha district.

The incident took place under Sihani Gate police station area on late Sunday night. Cops said that the accused had plotted the crime and collided an SUV into the truck. When the driver stepped down from the truck cabin, the accused persons thrashed him and took the truck to the railway line near Hindon river, said police.

According to police the arrested accused have been identified as Tinku, a resident of Aligarh, Jitendra Kumar Singh, and Vinay Chauhan from Ghaziabad. "The accused had recorded a video of the truck and sent it to the truck owner through WhatsApp. They asked him pay Rs 1 lakh, in order to get back his truck," said a senior police officer.