6 armed men barge into Merchant Navy officer's home for loot

Noida: Around six unidentified armed miscreants robbed the house of a Merchant Navy official after they allegedly barged into the house and held his family members capative before fleeing with valuables and cash worth over Rs 2 lakh in Beta 1 Sector of Greater Noida.



Police said that the incident took place at around 3 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The complainant Sarvagya Jain is a Merchant Navy officer and at the time of incident he was not present at home as he had left for airport around 2 am while the family was at home.

Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, greater noida said that police have registered a case and have formed three teams to investigate the incident.

"At the time of incident, Jain's wife, mother and 10-year-old son were left behind at the home. Six unientified miscreants sneaked into the house and kept the three occupants captive on the ground floor of the home. They allegedly threatened the family with weapons and decamped with Rs 2 lakh cash, jewellery and three mobile phones. As per the complaint, they left the home one hour later," Verma said.

"The investigations have so far revealed that the burglars entered the house using the neighbours home. We suspect role of domestic help in the matter" added Verma.