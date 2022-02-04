5G technology: DSLSA withdraws its HC plea against Juhi Chawla

New Delhi: The Delhi State Legal Services Authority Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it does not wish to pursue its plea seeking execution of the order directing actress Juhi Chawla and two others to deposit Rs 20 lakh as costs in its favour on a lawsuit against 5G technology, as she has voluntarily agreed to campaign for the committee.



Justice Amit Bansal allowed DSLSA to withdraw the execution petition in view of a division bench's order which has reduced the amount of the costs from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh while setting aside the June 2021 order of a single judge.

"In view of the division bench's January 27 order passed in the appeal, decree-holder (DSLSA) wishes to withdraw the execution petition. The execution petition is dismissed as withdrawn," Justice Bansal said.

The court was informed by DSLSA advocate Saurabh Kansal that the actress has volunteered to work with the committee and feature in the programmes for empowering the marginalised section of the society.

When the judge asked if the amount has been paid by Chawla, the DSLSA counsel replied in negative and said as the actress has volunteered to campaign for them, in good faith they want to withdraw the execution petition.

In the execution petition, filed through Kansal and advocate Pallavi S Kansal, DSLSA sought "assistance" from the court by seeking issuance of warrants of attachment and sale of the movable and immovable properties for recovery or directions for civil imprisonment of Chawla and others.