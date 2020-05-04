59 infected with virus in Kapashera building as 17 more test +ve

New Delhi: About 17 more new cases have emerged from Kapashera building, day after 41 people were found positive of the virus. The samples were taken in April. Out of the 95 reports about 58 have been tested positive.



According to officials, rest of them are scattered cases. "About 100 samples were taken from Kapashera building on Sunday," according to officials.

The building in the Theke Wali Gali is home to mostly migrant workers, where 41 people have tested positive since April 18.

In another case a Delhi High Court registry official was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. The official, posted in the Original side registry, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and his condition is stated to be stable, the sources said.

The high court is keeping a close track of the employee's health and has offered any kind of help required to the family.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi's Dwarka has increased in a couple of days, concerning authorities as most of these people live in societies. However, as most of the cases are mild, they have been asked to be in home quarantine.

"Only serious cases are being taken to the hospital, however most of the cases are mild and asymptomatic, which is why they are in home quarantine at the moment," said an official.

A family was found positive at Seema Apartments in Dwarka Sector – 11, while one person was also found positive near sector – 6. "A person has been taken to the hospital, while rest of the family is in quarantine at their home," said a resident in Seema Apartments.

Meanwhile, four cases have emerged from Dwarka sector – 4, at Pushpanjali Apartments, one positive case were found, after which the society was sealed. The authorities have geared up the sanitisation and testing process meanwhile. "We are on strict vigilance and everything is being monitored," said an official here. The District Magistrate of Dwarka Division has said that the society has not been sealed.