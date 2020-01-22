57-yr-old woman commits suicide at Lutyens' Delhi
New Delhi: A 57-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
Police were informed about the incident around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, they said.
Natasha Kapur, a resident of Aurangzeb Lane, in her suicide note has asked her family to take care of themselves, police said.
Her daughter and son were present at the house when she allegedly killed herself, they said, adding that Kapur's husband, a joint vice-president at a leading cycle manufacturing company, was not at home.
The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.
