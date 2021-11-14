56 new cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.10%

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 56 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The slight fall in daily cases count comes a day after the city logged 62 fresh cases, the highest daily count since August 8, and two deaths due to it after a gap of nearly three weeks. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,093. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,388. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 58,483 tests — 45,772 RT-PCR and 12,711 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, according to the latest health bulletin.

Meanwhile, nearly the entire workforce of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has received at least one dose of Covid vaccine by now, officials said on Saturday.

While many of them have received both the doses of the vaccine, some are in the process of getting the second dose now.

The DMRC employs about 14,500 people, sources said.

The coronavirus pandemic had severely impacted the services of the Delhi Metro and the urban transporter had suffered huge financial losses during the lockdown period when services were suspended for several months.

The DMRC in its statement said, "Only a small percentage, about 0.5 per cent of the employees are yet to be vaccinated, primarily for medical reasons."