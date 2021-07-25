55L pleas for doorstep govt services in June

New Delhi: The Delhi government has received around 55 lakh applications for availing doorstep delivery of different services in June this year, officials said on Saturday.



They, however, said the data for the months between January and May, 2021 was not available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the highest 14,32,480 applications were received for doorstep delivery of caste certificates. This was followed by 13.32 lakh applications for delivery of income certificates, they said. "We have received nearly 55.10 lakh applications from people for availing doorstep delivery of government services such as certificates of income, caste, residence, labourer registration among others. He added that around 4.11 lakh applications were received for labour registrations, around 3.52 lakh for civil defence registrations, 2.92 lakh for birth certificates, 2.56 lakh for certificate of residence and 1.89 lakh applications for ration cards.

Currently, over 108 services of different departments of the Delhi government can be availed by calling on 1076 helpline number.