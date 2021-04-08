5,506 cases & 20 deaths; positivity rate rises to 6.1 %

New Delhi: Delhi reported over 5,500 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the sharpest daily spike this year, with Health Minister Satyender Jain cautioning that given the pace of the spread of the infection, the cases might breach the city's single-day record registered in November last year.



The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

"It seems that it could cross the old record as per the pace of spread. The seriousness of the problem is that the cases have crossed the 5,000-mark in about three weeks, unlike in earlier months, when it was below 200," Jain told a press conference. He, however, said it will be too early to speculate on that as of now and that government efforts are on to contain the incidences as effectively as possible, and urged people to follow all the safety norms.

Delhi recorded 5,506 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 20 more people died of the viral disease, taking the death toll to 11,133, according to the city health department.

Satyendar Jain said, "About 2,000 beds have been escalated in the last few days at various hospitals, and another 2,000-2,500 beds will be added in the next couple of days".

Meanwhile, over 41,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Delhi. Out of these, 33,867 people got their first jab while the second dose was administered to 7,545 people, while 22,951 beneficiaries in the age group of 45-59 received shots, the official said. Lesser sessions were held as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesday and Friday, he said. By 6 pm, at least 41,412 people had received jabs, the senior official of the Delhi health department said. The final figures at 9 pm wasn't immediately available. Three cases of minor AEFI were reported.