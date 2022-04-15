55-year-old woman dies after being hit by stray bull

Noida: An elderly woman died after a stray bull attacked her at marketplace in Harola area of Noida on Friday. The woman was walking on road and has stepped out of the house to purchase groceries when the incident took place, said police.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mamta Sharma (55). She is survived by her husband Rajeshwar and their three minor children. Her husband works as tailor and the family lives in Harola.

At the time of incident, the woman has left all her three children at home to buy vegetables and groceries from nearby market. A stray bull attacked her with its horns. She fell to the ground, and even as locals rushed to help her, the bull attacked her again and she collapsed.

Locals rushed the woman to nearby hospital where she succumbed during treatment. Police said that they have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigations are underway.