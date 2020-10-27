54 deaths added to COVID-19 toll

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the highest in over three months, while the infection count rose to over 3.59 lakh, the Delhi government said.



The city reported 2,832 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, breaking the streak of consecutive days when over 4,000 cases were reported. However, the relatively low number of cases came out of the 34,411 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases was 4,136 on Sunday, 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

Of these tests, 11,817 were RT-PCR tests and the rest were rapid antigen tests. The case positivity rate stood at 8.23 per cent, a slight improvement from 8.43 the previous day and the cumulative positivity rate was 8.17 per cent, according to the official health bulletin.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 54 fatalities, the highest in around 100 days, took the number of deaths to 6,312. The last time the city reported such a high number of deaths was on July 16 (58).

Meanwhile, active cases in the city stood at 25,786, of which 16,396 are recovering under home isolation. A little over 5,400 COVID-19 beds are occupied in Delhi's hospitals with over 10,300 vacant ones as of Monday evening. Containment zones in the city rose to 2,930.