534 new cases, 442 discharged

New Delhi: The Coronavirus death toll in Delhi has climbed to 176, while 534 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection reported on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike here, took the total in the city over the 11,000-mark, authorities said. The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 500 — was recorded on May 19.



In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from Coronavirus infection has risen to 176, and the total number of cases has mounted to 11,088.

As far as numbers of positive cases are concerned, it reached 5,720 on Wednesday out of which 1,722 patients are admitted at various hospitals, 122 patients are admitted at Dedicated COVID Health Care centres, 550 patients at Dedicated COVID Care centres while remaining 2,358 patients are at government monitored home-isolation.

Among the total number of positive cases, as many as 5,192 patients have been recovered so far. On Wednesday alone, a total of 442 discharged from various city hospitals. The number of recovered patients was 4,750 with 265 discharged patients in a day. The Delhi government's helpline received as many as 1,098 calls while 193 were received at CATS calls.

Since the city reported 10 more deaths on Wednesday following which total number of deaths reached 176, the highest casualty has been in the 60 plus age group with 92

deaths which accounts for 52.28 per cent of the casualties. There have been 47 casualties or 26.72 percent in the 50 to 59 years of age group while 37 deaths or 21.03 percent of those who died were less than 50 years old.

Among the total deaths, 83 patients above 60 years of age and were co-morbid patients having more than one illness. Between age group 50-60, a total of 34 patients who died were co-morbid with another illness while below 50 years of age, 33 deaths were reported with co-morbidity. As far as their percentage is concerned, 90.24 percent co-morbid patients were above 60 years old who succumbed. Between age group 50-60, the percentage is 72.34 while below 50 is 89.2 percent.

"As per MOHFW, 70 percent mortality in India due to COVID is observed in patients with existing co-morbid conditions. Patients with hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease heart disease are at more risk of mortality due to COVID. Hence in day to day life precautions such as frequent hand washing, wearing face cover, avoiding crowded place, social distancing should be practice along with this prescribed treatment for these morbidities should be adhered too," said Dr Harshal R Salve, Associate Professor Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS.

As far as total positive cases among these categories are concerned, 1,571 patients or 14.18 percent patients are above 60 years of age while 1,074 people or 15.38 percent positive cases are between 50-60 years of age group. A total of 7,813 people or 70.47 percent cases are of those who are below 50 years of age.