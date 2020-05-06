533 patients get home quarantined

New Delhi: Since the Delhi government gave the go ahead for home quarantine of COVID-19 patients, 533 patients have reportedly been at home getting treatment.



The concerned departments of the Delhi government have chalked out a complete manual for such patients and their families.

As per the criterion, patients having very mild symptoms or pre-symptomatic patients have been allowed self-isolation at home once the health officials or authorities give their nod and the laboratory report categorise the patient's report either very mild or pre-symptomatic.

Moderate and severe COVID-19 patients having pneumonia and breathing problems need to be admitted at dedicated COVID healthcare centres and dedicated hospitals having ICU facility, as per the latest plan approved earlier this week.

The manual said that very mild and pre-symptomatic cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and quarantining the family contacts.

It says a team comprising medical staff will assess the suitability of the requisite facility for home isolation of COVID-19 patients under the supervision of the treating medical officer or in-charge of a nearby public health facility who is duty bound to prepare status report once Covid test was done.

On his/her advise only, the confirmed patient is being allowed for home isolation.

It prescribes downloading the Arogya Setu app, which should remain active at all times. A communication link between the caregiver, available 24X7 at home, and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

As per the protocol, the caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.

The patient should monitor his health and regularly inform about his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for a further follow-up by surveillance teams.

The patient will have to fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and the same will be preserved in official records in soft copy and shall follow home quarantine guidelines.

A stamp "Committed to Home Isolation" will be stamped by the healthcare worker using appropriate PPE.

The date of release is to be 16 days from the date of sample taking.

If two consecutive samples tested are not negative, then home isolation will be extended as per norms.