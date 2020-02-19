53-year-old cabbie found dead in car

Noida: A 53-year-old cabbie was found dead at the driving seat of his car under mysterious circumstances in sector 135 area of Noida on Wednesday morning.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ashok Rajput, a resident of Paschim Vihar area in New Delhi. The incident came to light around 9:30 am when a sweeper noticed a Hyundai Xcent car, bearing registration number DL 1R TC 1387, which was parked along the main road of sector 135.

"While sweeping the road, a sweeper went to ask the driver to remove his car and saw the driver in a resting position on the driver seat which was inclined backwards. He thought that the driver was sleeping and tried to wake him up. However, even after repeated attempts, the driver didn't respond so he immediately raised an alarm and someone made a PCR call," said Bhuvnesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Expressway police station.

The officer further said that police have not found any injury marks on the body of the deceased. "Upon reaching the spot, police found that the body had no injury marks and the belongings of deceased including his mobile phone were also present in the car which rules out the possibility of a robbery attempt. Further investigations into the case revealed that the deceased had not visited his home for the past few months as he was disappointed with his family over some reason.