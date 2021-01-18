527 Covid +ve women gave birth at LNJP since March last year

NEW DELHI: More than 500 pregnant women have deliv-ered babies while being treated for coronavirus infection at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi since March last year when it was declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility, officials said.The national capital reported its first novel corona-virus case on March 1. After the viral infection began to spread, the LNJP Hospital in central Delhi was converted into a ded-icated COVID-19 facility.

It is now one of the 81 sites in Delhi chosen for the mega anti-coronavirus immunisa-tion exercise that was launched on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."We have treated COVID-19 positive expecting moth-ers and successfully carried out deliveries for hundreds of such patients," Medical Superinten-dent of the hospital Dr Suresh Kumar said.According to data shared by LNJP Hospital authori-ties, 10,851 patients have been successfully treated and dis-charged so far and many more are nearing full recovery."Among the COVID-19 positive women, 527 have delivered babies at our hospi-tal, of which 224 were through cesarean procedure.

Besides, 1,986 COVID dialysis sessions have been conducted," a senior doctor said, quoting official data from the hospital.After rendering yeoman service for over nine months as a dedicated coronavirus facility, the 2,000-bed hospital and six other Delhi government-run facilities, were converted into partially COVID-19 hospitals.

The British-era hospital, which witnessed a large num-ber of COVID-19 deaths at the height of the pandemic and was the scene of numer-ous distressful stories of many families, wore a festive look on Saturday as a massive vaccina-tion roll-out exercise kicked off across the country.Its main gates and out patient department (OPD) block entrance were decorated with flowers, balloons and buntings, adding to the cheer-ful atmosphere.

The medi-cal superintendent, himself a COVID-19 survivor, said, "With the roll-out of the vac-cination drive, we are on the verge of defeating this virus.""We have fought a tough battle and vaccination roll-out is a moment of jubilation. We have successfully treated nearly 11,000 patients till date, which is the highest in the country for any hospital. Many of our doctors, nurses and others, contracted the infection in the process," Dr Kumar said.OPD services have resumed at LNJP Hospital since Janu-ary 4."The OPDs of medicine, surgery, paediatric and gyn-aecology have resumed at the LNJP Hospital.

But, the num-ber of patients who can be treated, has been capped to 50 for each of the four depart-ments," an official at the hospi-tal had earlier said.