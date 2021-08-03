52 dengue cases recorded this year

New Delhi: Fifty-two cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.



The number of dengue cases for the January 1-July 31 period is also the highest this year since 2018 when the count was 56 in that same period.

Sixteen cases were reported in the month of July, according to the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations, 52 cases of dengue have been recorded till July 31 this year.

The month-wise distribution of cases are — January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), and June (7), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were — 119 (2016), 185 (2017), 56 (2018), 40 (2019) and 31 (2020), according to the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 21 cases of malaria and 18 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till July 31 this year.

Meanwhile, SDMC's Public Health Department has intensified information, education and communication (IEC) activities as well as legal prosecution against defaulters.

Due to the ongoing season for diseases, a special campaign was conducted on July 31 for the detection of mosquito breeding and control measures taken against the same in the parks and plant nurseries in the jurisdiction of SDMC.

A total of 764 parks and nurseries were checked. Out of these 557 parks and 135 nurseries were found positive for mosquito breeding due to intermittent rains and high humidity.

The department issued 136 legal notices and 48 challans against care takers/supervisors as legal measures.

Most common sites in the parks were containers, plastic waste, hydrants whereas, in the nurseries flower pots were found to be positive

maximally.