52 cases and 1 death; Jain says Delta variant is no longer a concern

New Delhi: Delhi reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases and one new fatality on Tuesday, with the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. Forty-five patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 14,11,280.



Nearly 65,123 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which 40,075 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city rose to 14,36,852. The death toll now stands at 25,068.

At present, there are 504 active cases in the national capital, up from 498 the previous day. Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said Delhi has already overcome the Delta variant of coronavirus detected in over 80 per cent of Covid samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of the pandemic and thereafter.

The minister told reporters the Centre has not yet asked for data on deaths due to shortage of oxygen and that a new sero survey will be undertaken in the city soon.

Jain said more than 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave and thereafter showed the presence of the Delta variant.

"Since the Delta variant originated in India, we have already faced the wrath of this variant during the second wave. Other countries need to prepare themselves as it is spreading there.

"Delhi has already battled and overcome the Delta variant wave. The ICMR has also pointed out that Delhi was battling the Delta variant during the second wave. Therefore, I don't think that it should be a cause of concern for us anymore," he said.

The health minister said the Delhi government is preparing 37,000 beds, including 12,000 ICU beds, in anticipation of a third wave of coronavirus.