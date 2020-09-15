510 Delhi govt school students pass JEE(Main), earn CM Kejriwal's praise

new delhi: Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 510 students of the Delhi government schools had passed the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) this year. The CM congratulated the students and teachers and shared the progress in academic performance made by the state government school students in the entrance exams over the last few years.



Kejriwal has shared the number of government school students who qualified in the engineering entrance exam in the last three years. This year's figure shows a drastic improvement with as many as 510 students cleared the exams as compared to last year's 473 students who had. In 2018, the number of JEE Main qualified students from Delhi government schools was at 350.

"510 students of Delhi Govt Schools qualify JEE Mains this year. No of students qualifying JEE mains in last 3 yrs- 2020- 510, 2019- 473 and 2018- 350. Congratulations to each student n teachers. Am proud of you. After 98% results, another big achievement of Delhi Govt schools," he wrote on twitter.

The JEE Main result was announced on September 12. Delhi had the second highest 100 percentile scorer with Telangana topping the state-wise list.