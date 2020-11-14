51 letters to CM Kejriwal over children being denied admission in govt schools

New Delhi: The All India Parents Association in Delhi have written numerous letters to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to intervene in a matter pertaining to various admission and fee issues faced by students in different parts of the city.



In all 51 letters have been written to the authorities, pointing out various issues faced by students from marginalised backgrounds to get admission in government schools.

In one such letter, a list containing the names of 181 students, who have been denied admission by government schools, was given to the CM's office. "The Government schools at Samalka have denied admission in Delhi government schools…in different classes… the schools have denied them admission without any justification or valid reasons… You are therefore requested to please intervene and ensure admission of all these students in their respective classes in Delhi Government Schools," the letter stated.

Other cases also include challenging the Delhi government admission guidelines, which stipulate maximum age of 17 years for admission in class XI with relaxation of 1 year but if there is a gap year, there will be no admission.

Advocate Ashok Aggarwal who has moved various petitions and is handling many of these cases, said in some cases, after receipt of letter, government school granted admission. "In some cases, we moved the Delhi High Court and even before date of hearing, school granted admission, in some cases, when high court issues notice to government, admission granted, we are in process of filling 5-6 fresh cases in High Court which will be heard next week, in rest of the cases, where admission is not so far granted, we will move high court. Will not leave even a single case," he told Millennium Post.