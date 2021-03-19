50-year-old scrap dealer beaten to death by friends over gambling

ghaziabad: A 50-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly beaten to death by his three friends following an altercation during gambling. The incident was reported from Chhoti Kaila area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday night.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Gulsher Malik, a scrap dealer. As per deceased's brother Sameer Malik, his brother used to play gambling with some people in their area and on Wednesday he had won money.

Gulsher's three friends had called him from home and took him to an isolated place where they had an argument following which they hit him with an iron rod.

The accused persons took him to a district hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries. They informed his family that Gulsher had met with an accident and is admitted at hospital.

However, when family reached, all three had fled. Police was called and a complaint was registered. Police have booked the three identified as Muzzammil, Sameer and Irfan under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

"All the three accused are absconding as of now while teams have been formed and raids at suspected hideouts are being conducted to nab them," said a senior police officer.