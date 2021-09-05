50-year-old Pakistani citizen found dead in Chandani Mahal

New Delhi: A 50-year-old lady was found dead in a suspicious condition in Central Delhi's Chandani Mahal area on Friday evening. The lady identified as Mumtaz Begham, a native of Meerut of Uttar Pradesh. However, cops found that she was carrying a Pakistani passport.



According to the DCP Central Delhi Jasmeet Singh, police received a call from 'Chhatta Lal Miyan, bahar wali

gali' an internal area of the Chandani Mahal area that a foul smell is coming from house no. 495.

Later when the cops reached the spot they found the gate was locked from outside and the key was hanging in the lock and when they opened the gate a decomposed dead body was lying on the bed.

As per the initial investigation, the police source confirmed that the lady died a couple of days back. Police have registered a case of murder. The body has been sent for postmortem. The DCP also informed that she was having two children from her first husband who was a Markazi. After Mumtaz had a vasectomy, the first husband divorced her, as the medical process is considered to be against their religion.

Adding, Mumtaz Begham's second husband Abdul Wahid Khan was a Pakistani politician of 'Muttahida Qaumi Movement' (MQM) and that is why she was having a Pakistani passport. She got married to him in 2001, but later they got separated in the year 2005-06. But she was still in the contact with Wahid even after separation. In the year 2007, she came to India to attend a family function in Meerut Uttar Pradesh, where Mumtaz met Kamran Gauhar another Pakistani citizen illegally living in India. Kamran was into illegal trade business between India and Pakistan called 'Kheti'.

He further called Mumtaz several times to India via Kathmandu with illegal

trade items. Gradually they both got closer and started living together in Delhi. Kamran further bought two houses in the Chandani Mahal, police confirmed.

In 2008, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested both Kamran And Mumtaz in the fake Indian currency note case and both got imprisonment for 10 years. During the case, Mumtaz met an advocate, Vakeel Ahmed fought their case and got her bail on medical grounds.

Her acquaintance Kamran also went to Pakistan after completing his sentence and never came back to India. Local sources claimed that Vakeel Ahmad often visits her house, which his family was against it. Ahmad died three months back and a source also says that Mumtaz was having suspicion of his death and she also demanded the case to be reopened.