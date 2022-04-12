50-year-old man shot dead in Sangam Vihar, one arrested

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was shot to death by some unidentified miscreants in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi.



The victim named Hakim Singh alias Kallu was brutally killed by around nine to ten miscreants on Sunday.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV footage. Though he was rushed to the nearby Batra Hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, cops registered the complaint of the victim's nephew, Rahul (29), a resident of Sangam Vihar, who runs a chicken shop.

Police said, "On the day of the incident, Hakim and his younger brother were inside Rahul's shop. It was his daily routine to come to his shop at 4 pm to assist him in his business. At around 7.30 pm, Mohd. Rashid aka Gudda, a resident of Govindpuri and Noida came there along with eight to nine people with sticks, knives and katta in their hands. Seeing them, Rahul alerted Hakim and ran outside the shop. Whereas, Rashid aka Gudda and his associates tried to catch him but he succeeded to escape. However, Hakim could not escape and he was beaten by them," an official statement claimed.

Police also confirmed that he was also fired upon by one of the assailants and on Monday the autopsy was conducted in which one bullet was found lodged inside the throat.

Meanwhile, five persons have been identified and one Vijay has been arrested in the case.