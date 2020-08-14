50-year-old man beaten to death over argument about pet

new deLhi: A 50-year-old man was on Wednesday beaten to death in North Delhi's Burari area after an argument ensued between him and one of his neighbours over the man's dog.



Police said that on Thursday they received information regarding the quarrel. The caller claimed that a woman had left her dog outside and was fighting. Shambhu Katyal (25), son of Kuldeep Katyal, the deceased, said that he runs a mobile repairing shop and on Wednesday when he was closing his shop around 11.45 pm, his nephew Gagan Khurana came and said his father had got into a fight.

The attackers were shouting that "teri ladki apne kutte ko bandh kar nhi rakhti hai " (your daughter never ties her dog) and one Vakul whom the complainant and his family members knew started punching them and Vakul hit Kuldeep on the head with a cricket bat, after which he fell down. Thereafter, PCR van and an ambulance came and took his father to the BJRM Hospital from where an injured Kuldeep was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for surgery, where he died during treatment.

Both suspects have been taken into police custody and interrogation is underway. The family of the deceased have told mediapersons that one of the suspects was continuously approaching Kuldeep's daughter and was making seductive gestures but she never reported this matter to anyone earlier and police are looking into this as well.