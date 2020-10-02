50-year-old dead under mysterious circumstances, family alleges police brutality

New Delhi: A 50 year-old-man died under mysterious circumstances in South East Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. The family members claimed that deceased died after he was beaten by police.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra, who lived with his family in South East Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. He was native of Rohtak. The police were searching for his son regarding a crime. The family members claimed that Jitendra was beaten by police, however police officials claimed that no injury marks were found on the body. They are waiting for the postmortem report which will clear the reason behind the death. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also tweeted about the incident on Friday.