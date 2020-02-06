50 tonnes polythene seized in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In one of the largest recovery in the state, Ghaziabad police have seized nearly 50 tonnes illegal polythene from Kavi Nagar area worth Rs 1.5 crores on late Wednesday night. The operation was carried out by Ghaziabad police along with a team of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC).



According to police, three persons were arrested from the spot who have been identified as Kaleem, Amanat and Shagun Agarwal.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad police said that the polythene was recovered from two trucks and a godown situated in industrial area under Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction. "Acting on a tip-off, police raided a premises in industrial area and recovered illegal polythene in large quantity. The polythene was packed in large bags of 30 kg each and nearly 200-250 bags each were seized from two trucks while 1200 bags were seized from the godown. A total of 1650 bags weighing around 50 tonnes have been seized by police" said Naithani.

The officer further said that police are interrogating the accused to join the series to where they were supposed to supply the polythene. Meanwhile, GMC officials said that the seized polythene will be used to resurface roads and repair potholes on the city roads.