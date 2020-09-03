50% rise in active cases in a month, govt data shows

New Delhi: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased by around 50 percent in a month, with the city witnessing a marked uptick in new cases, according to government data.



There were 10,596 active COVID-19 cases on August 1. The number increased to 16,502 on Wednesday, an analysis of the Delhi government's health bulletins showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases peaked at 28,329 on June 27. It tapered off to 10,705 active cases by July 31 and on August 4, it dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time since May 30 and stood at 9,897, owing to a good recovery rate and fewer new cases.

Experts attribute the increase in new cases to increased public movement after easing of lockdown restrictions, non-residents coming to Delhi for treatment and return of migrant workers from other states.

Delhi has been witnessing a slight increase in the number of new cases because of various factors. People (migrants) are returning. Then there are people from other states who have come to the city for treatment, Dr Desh Deepak, the nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said. The rise in the number of new cases has also led to a 35 percent increase in the demand for beds in hospitals in the city.

Meanwhile, the Capital on Wednesday reported 2,509 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in nearly two months, taking the tally to over 1.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,481, authorities said. Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin. The last time Delhi recorded more than 2,500 fresh cases was on July 3 (2,520 cases). The positivity rate stood at 8.7 per cent, while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, it said.

Also, the number of containment zones jumped to 894 on Wednesday from 846 the previous day, the bulletin said.

Furthermore, in light of the increased cases and Delhi's goal to test 40,000 samples every day, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed officers to augment the city's testing capacity by taking a few steps, including 'testing on-demand', testing at the city's border points and at major construction sites.

Sources said that during a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the L-G asked officers to prepare detailed SOPs to introduce such testing facilities in the city. They said that a helpline number will soon be launched, where a person, who has COVID-19 symptoms, can book testing and thereafter, can avail the facility at his or her doorstep. "In first phase, senior citizens, women and children are likely to avail 'testing on-demand' facility. Another option is that people can also book testing at nearby centres by making a call at the helpline number," a source said.

"It will be mandatory for all migrant workers coming to Delhi to undergo tests. However, people, who live in NCR but work in Delhi, can also undergo tests if they feel so," the source added.