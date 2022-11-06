50 new e-buses to ease transport inside AIIMS

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has decided to arrange 50 electric buses from the CSR funds of private companies. The administration has taken the decision in view of patients who have to travel long distances to move from one block to another on the AIIMS campus.



Director of the hospital, Professor M Srinivas, has issued an order to start electric buses and new electric buses will be inducted into the fleet. These buses will have a board of free service for the patients and their operation will be monitored by the security department of the hospital. It has been also said that action will be taken if irregularities are found.

Recently, ten electric cars were donated to AIIMS and they will also be used for patients. Four years ago, the hospital got 10 electric buses from a private company's CSR fund and these buses are currently running on campus.

The State Bank of India has donated 10 electric cars to AIIMS under the CSR fund. Dr M Srinivas had directed to provide a vehicle facility to send cancer patients here to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) located in Jhajjar.

In such a situation, it is believed that these electric cars can be used in for this purpose in the future.