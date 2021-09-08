50 new Covid-19 cases, one death

New Delhi/Noida: The national Capital on Tuesday recorded a death from COVID-19, the first this month, and 50 fresh cases of the infection, with the positivity rate being 0.07 per cent, according to a health department bulletin. Thirty patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, and 69,932 tests were conducted on Monday, it said.



Out the total tests, 46,099 were RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the department's latest bulletin said. With the new cases, the overall infection tally of the city has climbed to 14,38,041. Of this, over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, it said.

The death toll due to the disease mounted to 25,083 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin stated. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Active cases have increased to 386 from 367 on Monday while the number of patients under home isolation climbed to 95 from 88.

The number of containment zones have declined to 104 from 133 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh has asked his force personnel to ensure strict compliance of the Covid-induced night curfew, whose timing has been revised from Tuesday, officials said. Restrictions under CrPC section 144, which bars unauthorised assembly of more than four people, are already imposed across Noida and Greater Noida in this Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi, they said.

All essential services, including health emergencies, will be exempted during the night curfew, which restricts unnecessary outdoor movement of people. "With effect from September 7, the timing of night curfew has been revised across Uttar Pradesh, including GB Nagar, as per instructions of the state government. The night curfew will now be in place from 11 pm to 6 am," the police said in a statement.