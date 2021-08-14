50 new cases, no deaths in last 3 days

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the third consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 50 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



This is the ninth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12 no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

Meanwhile, around 1.33 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday and around 83,000 of them got the first dose, according to official data.

The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 1.12 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 31.51 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 7.91 lakh vaccine doses 3.10 lakh Covaxin and 4.81 lakh Covishield — left on Friday morning.

The bulletin said the stock can last up to seven days.

Health Department officials had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply". They said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.