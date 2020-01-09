5-time MLA Shoaib Iqbal joins AAP

NEW DELHI: Before releasing of candidate names by all Political Parties for upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections , the Walled-City will be the fort for the AAP in upcoming elections, scheduled on February 8.



This perceptions emerged after the five-time MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal, who has joined Aam Aadmi Party with two Congress MCD councillors- Aley Mohammad Iqbal and Sultana Abadi in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The last Assembly Polls 2015, AAP party had completely decimated the Congress Party.It is traditionally known as Congress Fort.

Former Congress MLA and ex-deputy speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Once upon time,Shoaib Iqbal, for long considered invincible in Delhi assembly elections. Being an MLA for five consecutive terms before losing to AAP in 2015, Iqbal has a stronghold in the Matia Mahal constituency in Delhi. He contested and won the 2013 assembly elections from JD(U).

In the Delhi assembly election 2015, this seat was won by AAP candidate Asim Khan. He won this seat by 47,584 votes while Shoaib Iqbal of INC was the runner up.

Delhi AAP Convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had removed Asim Khan from his council of minister due to alleged corruption Charges .

His joining the AAP has sparked speculation that he would be fighting the upcoming assembly polls from Matia Mahal constituency.

Adjoining Assembly Constituency of Matia Mahal is Chandni Chowk Assembly Constituency , the four-term Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who was elected in the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections, had joined the AAP in 2019. Because sitting MLA Alka Lamba was disqualified as the MLA in 2019 after she rejoined the Congress last year.

While the AAP is eager to retain the seat, which the party had won along with 66 other seats in 2015, the Congress will try to regain the lost seat.

The assembly elections in Delhi is slated for February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Kejriwal said Iqbal and his team will strengthen the work that AAP has done for the poor in Delhi.

"His addition in the party will help take forward the development that AAP always believes in and is devoted to," he said. Iqbal lauded the Kejriwal-led AAP government for its pro-people initiatives and schemes for the welfare of all communities.

"AAP has worked towards the welfare and development of the downtrodden as well as the Dalit communities in Delhi. I have full faith in the strength of the party. It will come back with record breaking win of 70/70 assembly seats," Iqbal said.