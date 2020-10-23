5 resident docs of Hindu Rao Hosp begin hunger strike

New Delhi: Resident doctors' association of Hindu Rao Hospital went on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday against non-payment of salaries.



In a letter addressed to the medical superintendent of Hindu Rao Hospital,

the Resident Doctors' Association of the hospital said that five resident doctors will go on an indefinite hunger strike from 4 pm Friday if their demands are not met.

"...due to no-payment of salaries for three months we have decided that if our demands are not resolved on an urgent basis then our five residents would be going on indefinite hunger strike commencing from 4.00 pm today i.e. October 23," resident doctors said in the letter.

It added that in case of any mishap, hospital administration will be held responsible. "We will continue to protest and continue the hunger strike unless our demands are met. Despite writing letters and pleading to the governments we have just been given verbal assurance and nothing else. We should be inside the hospital,

taking care of patients but look where they have forced us to come," a resident doctor on protest said.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had

been protesting since few

weeks against non-payment of salaries.

Many doctors and nurses sat outside the hospital demanding their dues pending

for several months and raised slogans against the Delhi government.