5 private security agencies booked in cheating case

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have registered FIRs against five different private security agencies in various housing societies under sections of cheating and not fulfilling guidelines of Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA).

Officials said police conducted inspection of 35 security agencies of various group housing societies in Crossing Republic and Raj Nagar extension areas. The move came after Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh directed police to conduct an inspection of all the private security agencies deployed at various housing societies as well as commercial complexes.

"An inspection of 35 private security agencies was conducted to check whether they adhere to guidelines of PSARA and have a valid license. Out of the agencies inspected, 19 were found to have PSARA licence while five security agencies were found to have been operating without a PSARA license. Notices have been issued to rest 11 security agencies to submit required documents within next two weeks otherwise face actions," said a senior police officer. According to police, the five private security agencies booked by police are Royal Security Service, Promise Man Power Security Service, R.S Security service, D-4 security service and Balaji Security services.